Greece in the throes of fires today
The alarm has been sounded by the Fire Brigade for multiple fire fronts, with raging fires in Salamina, Chalkida, and Argolida . In fact, according to the website argolikeseidhseis.gr, the fire in Argolida is in front of the village of Gatzia and is moving fast. Aircraft and helicopters are constantly dropping water over the village to stop it and prevent it from advancing, while an order has been given for the complete evacuation of the village of Gatzia. Earlier, elderly people gathered in the square to be picked up by a bus of the Municipality of Epidaurus and transported to a safe place.Fire near a residential area in Chalkida Regarding the fire that is burning in Chalkida, the fire is raging in an agroforestry area, in the area of ??Vathrovouni. The fire is located three kilometers away from a residential area, while smoke has covered the city center. "In the fire in a forest area in the area of ??Vathrovouni, Chalkida, 51...
ΛΕΞΕΙΣ ΚΛΕΙΔΙΑ
A fire has broken out in a forest area in the area of Vathrovouni, in Chalkida. The fire is located near a residential area, while smoke has covered the city center. 37 firefighters, 15 vehicles and four aircraft are operating at the site. Strong winds are blowing in the area.
Πολυμέσα
Σχετικά Θέματα
-
πριν από 57 λεπτά
